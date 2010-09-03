Murray cruises through another straight sets Open win

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andy Murray, his confidence soaring with every shot, sailed through to the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday with a clinical 7-5 6-3 6-0 victory over unseeded Jamaican Dustin Brown.

The British world number four snatched a tight opening set with a single break of serve then ran away with the match as the dreadlocked Brown's game unraveled and his resistance faded inside Arthur Ashe stadium.

The unorthodox Jamaican, wearing a sleeveless shirt and baggy shorts, provided Murray with some awkward moments in the opening set with his cavalier all-or-nothing approach, but was eventually outclassed when the Scotsman figured him out.

"I knew what to expect because I had spoken to few people, he's a shotmaker who tries to get the crowd on his side," Murray said in a courtside interview. "He has a whippy serve, it took me a bit of time to work out."

The defending women's champion Kim Clijsters recovered from a slow start to reel off 12 games in a row in her 6-3 6-0 third round win over Czech Petra Kvitova.

The Belgian struggled with her serve as the stifling heat of the previous days gave way to gusting winds and light rain but was still too good for Kvitova, who was seeded 27th.

Clijsters, who won the U.S. Open in 2005 and 2009, is yet to drop a set in the tournament this year and steadily improving aspects of her game.