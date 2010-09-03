Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:20 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Schiavone replicates Federer trick shot on way to last 16

Fri Sep 3, 2010 6:14pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Francesca Schiavone replicated Roger Federer's stunning between-the-legs shot during her 6-1 7-5 third round victory over Alona Bondarenko of Ukraine at the U.S. Open Friday.

The Italian sixth seed produced her own magical moment in the second set as she rallied from 4-1 down to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the fifth time in nine years.

Bondarenko, who ended Melanie Oudin's U.S. Open in round two, won their most recent match but the Italian breezed through the first set in 33 minutes.

Schiavone's next opponent is Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 20th seed.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers. Editing by Julian Linden)
 