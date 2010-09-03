Schiavone replicates Federer trick shot on way to last 16

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Francesca Schiavone replicated Roger Federer's stunning between-the-legs shot during her 6-1 7-5 third round victory over Alona Bondarenko of Ukraine at the U.S. Open Friday.

The Italian sixth seed produced her own magical moment in the second set as she rallied from 4-1 down to reach the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the fifth time in nine years.

Bondarenko, who ended Melanie Oudin's U.S. Open in round two, won their most recent match but the Italian breezed through the first set in 33 minutes.

Schiavone's next opponent is Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the 20th seed.