Murray hopes practice makes him perfect at U.S. Open

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andy Murray is so intent on ending the British grand slam drought that after racing through a straight-sets, second-round win on Friday he went directly to the practice courts for more work.

Murray said the points ended so quickly in his 7-5 6-3 6-0 demolition of go-for-broke Jamaican slugger Dustin Brown that he needed to put in time on his groundstrokes to bolster his pursuit of Britain's first men's slam title in 74 years.

"No rallies," the 23-year-old Murray said about the 85-minute victory on Arthur Ashe center court. "Probably two rallies in the match that went past eight, nine shots.

"So I just went out and hit for 45 minutes just to get a bit of a rhythm. Hit a lot of balls."

The Scot, one of the best in the game at return of serve, had trouble deciphering the service deliveries of the rangy, 6-foot, 5-inch (1.96 meter) Brown at the start of the match.

"I've not really ever seen him play before," he said about the animated Brown. "He has very fast service action, so it took a few games to start to read the serve a little bit.

Murray cashed in finally in the 12th game of the first set, averting a tiebreaker by breaking the Jamaican before racing on to victory with the loss of just three more games.