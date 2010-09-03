Advantage Federer heading into third round

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As a five-time winner of the U.S. Open, Roger Federer knows what it takes to win at Flushing Meadows and the Swiss master expects that knowledge will carry him a long way toward a sixth title.

Federer is the only player left in the men's draw who has won the championship before, just one of the many advantages he holds over his rivals.

"It's definitely an advantage," Federer said. "But again, I'm not at match point serving for it, so still a lot of hard work to do."

Federer's will meet his next opponent, Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu, on Saturday in Arthur Ashe Stadium with a spot in the final 16 on the line. They have played each other four times before, with Federer victorious each time.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who lost the 2007 U.S. Open final to Federer but is lurking as one of his biggest dangers this year, is also playing on the center court on Saturday, but may have more to contend with than just his opponent.

The American James Blake is not only a former top-10 player but a real crowd favorite in New York and Djokovic is bracing for a real struggle.

"James always plays well here. He knows how it feels like to play on a big stage in important matches," Djokovic said. "He's a very aggressive player and I have no doubt that he's going to have that mindset when we step on the court."