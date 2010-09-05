Still smooth sailing for seeds at windy U.S. Open

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man for all occasions, Roger Federer provided a masterful demonstration of skill and precision in gale-force winds to breeze into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

On a day when the swirling gusts teased and tormented the world's best players, the Swiss master showed exactly how and why he has been able to overcome the obstacles to win 16 grand slam titles on all surfaces and conditions in beating Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-4 6-3 6-3.

"I kind of felt comfortable," Federer said. "I knew what I could do and what I couldn't do."

Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki also blew their opponents off the court to set up a dream fourth-round meeting at a championship bereft of surprises but bubbling toward a grand finish next week.

The pair showed no mercy against their lower-ranked rivals, each romping to victory in 73 minutes despite being involved in some farcical moments thrown up by the conditions.

LOTTERY

Sharapova was aced by American teenager Beatrice Capra when taking an undignified swing at a ball swept out of her reach by a gust of wind.