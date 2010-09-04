Soderling on crash course for Federer rematch

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sweden's Robin Soderling is on a crash course with five-time U.S. Open winner and familiar foe Roger Federer in the quarter-finals should the pair win their next matches at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The big-serving number five seed did not look troubled by the gusting winds at Flushing Meadows on Saturday as he raced to a 6-2 6-3 6-3 win against Dutchman Thiemo de Bakker.

In the past, the idea of a last eight meeting with arguably the greatest player of all time might have caused a sense of dread for Soderling.

But the Swede has earned a reputation as a giant-killer in recent grand slams.

At this year's French Open, he knocked out Roger Federer in one of the biggest shocks of the entire tournament, a blow he also dealt to Rafa Nadal a year earlier at Roland Garros.

After dispatching de Bakker in just one hour 42 minutes - his second consecutive straight-sets win - his confidence is sky high ahead of the possible Federer rematch.

"Everybody has been telling me since the draw came out that I'm going against Roger in the quarters," said Soderling. "I still have to win one more match so it's still far ahead.