Murray limps out of U.S. Open

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andy Murray hobbled out of the U.S. Open Sunday, beaten 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-3 in the third round by Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka after his ailing body and his mind failed him when he needed it most.

Struggling to run at full speed after requiring treatment to his legs, elbow and neck, the Briton appeared powerless to stop Wawrinka, who was battling his own injury problems but still played superbly, from pulling off the biggest upset of the championship.

"I was struggling physically and I got frustrated with that," Murray said.

"Maybe I felt like my chance of doing well here was slipping away. I've worked very hard to give myself a chance of winning tournaments.

"It happens to everyone in life at different points."

Murray's limp departure was in stark contrast to an incredible fightback from Australia's Samantha Stosur, who saved four match points to beat Elena Dementieva 6-3 2-6 7-6 in a nail-biting center court match that did not end until 1.35 am (0535GMT), the latest finish for a women's match at the U.S. Open.

"That's definitely one of the most exciting match I've ever played. The atmosphere out there was just awesome," said Stosur.