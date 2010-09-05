Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:21 EST
Variety is the spice of life for Schiavone

Sun Sep 5, 2010 5:06pm EDT
 
By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - French Open champion Francesca Schiavone showed her flair for language matched her flair on court when she described her playing style as being like a capricciosa pizza after reaching the last eight at the U.S. Open.

The 30-year-old Italian demolished 20th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals, her greater variety too much for the young Russian.

"I can do serve-and-volley, I can play faster, I can play slow and back, it's a mix," Schiavone said.

"It's like capricciosa pizza. I don't give you margherita, I give you capricciosa, different kind of ingredients."

At times Pavlyuchenkova looked bamboozled by the Italian's playing style, from her single-handed topspin backhand to her delicate drop shots and her penchant for serve-and-volley tennis.

Sixth seed Schiavone eased through the first set and was leading 3-0 in the second when Pavlyuchenkova had treatment on her right elbow.

The break did not unsettle Schiavone, though, and she rattled off the last three games to seal a meeting with third seed Venus Williams.

Schiavone's variety was a key factor when she won the French Open title in June, becoming the first Italian woman to win one of the four grand slam events.   Continued...
 
<p>Francesca Schiavone of Italy sets up for a return to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>