Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:19 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Federer's coach Annacone steps down from British role

Sun Sep 5, 2010 4:08pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer's new coach Paul Annacone resigned as head coach of men's tennis in Britain on Sunday to avoid a conflict of interests, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said.

The American was not due to step down until November but brought forward his departure because he has begun coaching Swiss 16-times grand slam winner Federer, who on Saturday cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

"Paul was always going to be moving on in November but we were aware we would need to keep it under constant review, to avoid any potential conflict of interest," LTA player director Steven Martens said in a statement.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
 