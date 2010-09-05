Federer's coach Annacone steps down from British role

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer's new coach Paul Annacone resigned as head coach of men's tennis in Britain on Sunday to avoid a conflict of interests, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said.

The American was not due to step down until November but brought forward his departure because he has begun coaching Swiss 16-times grand slam winner Federer, who on Saturday cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

"Paul was always going to be moving on in November but we were aware we would need to keep it under constant review, to avoid any potential conflict of interest," LTA player director Steven Martens said in a statement.