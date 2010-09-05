Nadal powers by distracted Simon to advance

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number one Rafa Nadal steamrolled into the round of 16 at the U.S. Open by riding his sublime service game to a straight-sets victory over France's Gilles Simon at Flushing Meadows Sunday.

Top-seeded Nadal, yet to lose his serve at this season's last grand slam event, registered a 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory, scoring single service breaks in each of the first two sets before racing through the third set.

The 42nd-ranked Simon gave a good account of himself in the first two sets but was understandably distracted by the end and likely looking forward to jetting back home to see his newborn son Timothee, who was born Thursday.

Simon, unprepared for the birth of the boy since he arrived prematurely by four weeks, had told reporters after his second-round win against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber that he would be facing a win-win situation against Nadal.

"If I win it's fabulous. If I lose, it's even more fabulous," said the Frenchman.

Nadal bounded to the net after serving his sixth ace to end the match and gave Simon a thumbs up and a big smile in congratulations for the new arrival.

SIZZLING FOREHAND