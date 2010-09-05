Ivanovic bids to get back to number one

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former world number one Ana Ivanovic is confident of getting back to the top of the rankings despite a precipitous slide since her only grand slam triumph.

Victory at the 2008 French Open helped her to the top of the rankings but a dramatic loss of confidence since then saw her spiral to 65th in the world in July of this year.

This week, she matched her best display at a grand slam since that Roland Garros triumph by reaching the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

However she managed to win just three games in her last 16 encounter with Clijsters on Sunday and admitted concerns that her self-assurance might take a another hit.

"I just have to be positive and don't let this match today set me back," said the 22-year-old.

"To win a title would be nice because I really feel I'm actually in a position to do so because I've been playing really good. So I really think I can do it.

"I beat a lot of top 10 players this year and know I have a game to compete with the top and to be the top."