Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:20 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Ailing Murray shocked by Wawrinka at U.S. Open

Sun Sep 5, 2010 7:13pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An ailing Andy Murray suffered a shock exit from the U.S. Open when he was beaten 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 6-3 by Swiss 25th seed Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Scot served for a two sets to love lead but then suffered a left thigh problem and Wawrinka, who also had treatment for a thigh injury, recovered to reach the last 16.

(Reporting by Simon Cambers; Editing by Steve Ginsburg)
 
<p>Andy Murray of Britain wipes his face during his match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>