Ailing Murray shocked by Wawrinka at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An ailing Andy Murray suffered a shock exit from the U.S. Open when he was beaten 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 6-3 by Swiss 25th seed Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Scot served for a two sets to love lead but then suffered a left thigh problem and Wawrinka, who also had treatment for a thigh injury, recovered to reach the last 16.