Ailing Murray shocked by Wawrinka at U.S. Open

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An ailing Andy Murray suffered a shock exit from the U.S. Open when he beaten 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 6-3 by Swiss 25th seed Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded Scot served for a two sets to love lead but then suffered a left thigh problem and Wawrinka, who also had treatment for a thigh injury, recovered to win after three hours 56 minutes.

The defeat handed Murray his earliest defeat at a grand slam event since he was beaten at the same stage in the French Open in 2008.

Murray played down the injury but admitted he had begun to feel some tightness in his left thigh early in the second set.

"In the third and fourth sets, I was struggling physically and I got frustrated with that," Murray told reporters.

"I haven't been in that position for a very long time (having fitness issues). Maybe I felt like my chance of doing well here was slipping away.

"I just didn't feel great. There were a lot of things that I was feeling on the court. I just haven't felt that way for a few years now."