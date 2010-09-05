Disconsolate Murray confused at why his body failed him

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A bitterly disappointed Andy Murray was at a loss to explain why his body failed him at the U.S. Open on Sunday and left him wondering whether he will ever fulfill his dream of winning a grand slam title.

The Scot's movement was clearly impaired from early in the third set of his third-round clash with Swiss 25th seed Stanislas Wawrinka and he slumped to a 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-3 defeat.

Murray had treatment to his left thigh midway through the third set and several times afterwards and in the fourth set he needed help from the trainer after complaining of tingling in his right arm.

He was at pains not to make excuses but was unable to hide his disappointment and confusion at why he was not at 100 percent.

"I just didn't feel great," Murray said. "There were a lot of things that I was feeling on the court. I just haven't felt that way for a few years now, so I'm going to have to go look at why that was the case and try and get better."

Murray came close to winning his first grand slam title in January when he reached the final of the Australian Open, losing to Roger Federer.

He was beaten by Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals at Wimbledon but went into the U.S. Open as one of the favorites, having won the Masters 1000 title in Toronto.