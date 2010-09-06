Wozniacki and Sharapova to clash at U.S. Open

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After a week when most of the top players breezed through their matches without too many problems, the U.S. Open suddenly gets serious Monday when the seeds start to square off against each other.

Five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer faces his first real test after cruising through the opening week when he takes on Austrian Jurgen Melzer in the fourth round while world number three Novak Djokovic tackles in-form American Mardy Fish.

Things will also get a lot tougher for the leading women with Danish top seed Caroline Wozniacki meeting Russia's former champion Maria Sharapova in a match worthy of a final.

Wozniacki, a finalist in New York last year, will go into the match as a slight favorite after she won three lead-up tournaments last month and conceding just three games in her first three matches.

"She has won grand slams, I haven't," Wozniacki said.

"But I don't feel the pressure. You know, my time will come. If it won't come now, it will come tomorrow, so I'm not afraid of that."

Sharapova, slowly regaining her fitness and confidence after struggling with injuries for the previous two years, said her past experiences of winning grand slam titles would count for little against the in-form Wozniacki.