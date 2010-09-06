Wozniacki beats Sharapova to reach quarters

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark elicited a barrel full of errors from former champion Maria Sharapova to post a 6-3 6-4 victory on Monday and advance to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

Wozniacki, runner-up last year to Kim Clijsters, showed poised and patience as she engaged the Russian 14th seed in rallies and waited for mistakes, which came on groundstrokes from both wings and frequently on the Russian's serves.

Sharapova, 23, also slugged her share of winners, belting 32, mostly from her powerful forehand, but she gave more than that away on errors in a hard-fought match that produced great shots and some scintillating exchanges.

Three-time grand slam winner Sharapova, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, committed 36 unforced errors including nine double faults, two of which closed service breaks against her.

"It was a real tough match," the 20-year-old Wozniacki told the Arthur Ashe center court crowd after blowing kisses to the fans and showing off her bright yellow fingernails.

"Maria is a great player so I knew it wasn't going to be easy."

Wozniacki, who had only lost three games in her first three victories, said her ride to the final last year helped her deal with the pressure of facing former world number one Sharapova.