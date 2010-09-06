Djokovic lays down challenge after reaching quarters

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK, Sept 6 - (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday with a brilliant performance that underlined his credentials as the biggest threat to Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to win the men's title.

Djokovic, getting better with each match after a shaky start to the championship, laid down the challenge to his main rivals with a comprehensive 6-3 6-4 6-1 over American crowd favorite Mardy Fish, the 19th seed.

Fish had gone into the match with real hopes of pulling off an upset after a string of impressive results during the hardcourt season but could not make any inroads against the Serbian world number three, who is back in the dazzling form that took him to the final at Flushing Meadows in 2007.

"It's very encouraging at this stage of the tournament that I'm raising my game and feeling more comfortable on the court," Djokovic said. "I played a great match today."

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki cleared a giant hurdle in her quest to win a first grand slam title when she defeated former champion Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-4 in one of the most eagerly awaited matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium center court.

A surprise finalist 12 months ago but the top seed this year after the withdrawal of injured world number one Serena Williams, Wozniacki showed how far she has come in a short time to reach the quarter-finals without dropping a set.

"It was a real tough match. Maria's a great player so it wasn't going to be easy," Wozniacki said. "I got a lot of experience from last year and it definitely helped me a lot today."