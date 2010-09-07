Maturing Djokovic getting better and better at Open

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he was growing into his role as a grand slam contender and playing his best tennis of the year just at the right time in his bid for a first U.S. Open title.

The third seed, a semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows for the last two years and runner-up in 2007, scored his easiest win of the championships on Monday with a 6-3 6-4 6-1 romp over American Mardy Fish that earned him a berth in the quarter-finals.

"It's very encouraging fact at this stage of the tournament that I'm raising my game and feeling more comfortable on the court," said Djokovic, 23. "I played a great match today.

"I was using my serve in important moments extremely well and opening the court and not giving him enough chances to come to the net and be aggressive."

Djokovic, who sometimes has trouble breathing due to allergies and has struggled in the past in the heat, pronounced himself fully prepared for second-week play at the year's last grand slam.

"Physically I feel very fit, and mentally I'm very focused on the court," said the 2008 Australian Open champion.

The Serbian lost a five-setter in the Australian Open quarters this year to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France and fell in five sets at the same stage of the French Open to Austrian Jurgen Melzer.