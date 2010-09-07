Sharapova faulty at service line again at U.S. Open

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova said it was a grand slam year of missed opportunities after service woes haunted the former world number one at the U.S. Open Monday.

Sharapova committed 36 unforced errors, including nine double faults in falling 6-3 6-4 in the fourth round to top seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark, last year's runner-up.

"Obviously, a bit unfortunate in the grand slams," Sharapova told reporters after the hard-fought affair.

"I had my fair share of chances and didn't take them throughout this whole year in the big events. That's just the way it's gone."

Three-time grand slam winner Sharapova, the 2006 U.S. Open champion, lost in the first round of the Australian Open, the third round of the French Open and the fourth at Wimbledon.

After a shoulder operation aborted her 2008 season and caused her to struggle with serving, Sharapova seemed to be on the road back to top form, but she is still struggling to put her game together.

Against the Dane, Sharapova cracked 32 winners but too often seemed willing to trade groundstroke blows, which played into the strength of Wozniacki's game.