Federer tops Melzer, meets Soderling in quarters

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roger Federer brushed aside Austrian Jurgen Melzer in straight sets Monday to set up a revenge match against Sweden's Robin Soderling in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

Five-time U.S. Open winner Federer dismissed Melzer 6-3 7-6 6-3, taking the second-set tiebreaker by 7-4, as he extended his record by reaching a 26th consecutive grand slam quarter-final.

Federer, 29, played with his accustomed style on Arthur Ashe center court, registering 41 winners to 23 for the Austrian as he continued his 2010 Flushing Meadows run without the loss of a set.

Waiting in the last eight for the second-seeded Swiss is fifth seed Soderling, who eliminated Federer in the quarter-finals of the French Open for his only win against him in 13 meetings.

"He's always been a dangerous player but these days he's been able to do it consistently, at the highest level," Federer said about Soderling. "So this is a tough draw for me, playing him in the quarters."

The Swiss master, who has won 45 of his last 46 U.S. Open matches, benefited from two net cord points during the tiebreaker against Melzer, the second one at 4-4 giving him the only mini-break of the decider.

"Obviously, the tiebreakers are always crucial," Federer said. "It was a tough match today, breezy. He's a tough opponent and a close friend of mine so it was never going to be easy. I'm really relieved and happy to get through."