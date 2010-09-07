Beaten Querrey annoyed by European domination

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Sam Querrey bowed out of the fourth-round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday and then said he was annoyed at the European domination on the men's tour.

The 20th seed fell 7-6 6-7 7-5 4-6 6-4 to Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, leaving no American men in the last eight for the second successive year.

When Andy Roddick dropped out of the world's top 10 at one stage last month, it marked the first time since the inception of the world rankings in 1973 that an American had not been included in the list.

Roddick is the only American man to have reached even the last eight of a grand-slam event in 2010, in Australia, and Querrey admitted it was not good enough.

"You (do) think about it - you guys tell me that every day I'm in here," Querrey told reporters. "I didn't feel any extra pressure or anything. I definitely wanted to win and keep the American men, keep the hope going. I was close.

"It's annoying that the Europeans are in the quarters every slam (but) we're trying."

Querrey battled for over four hours before falling to Wawrinka, who joined Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and marked the first time that two Swiss men have advanced to the last eight of a grand slam.