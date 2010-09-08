Beaten Schiavone stays positive after loss to Williams

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The best grand slam year of Francesca Schiavone's career ended in a quarter-final defeat at the U.S. Open on Tuesday but the colourful Italian said she was just getting started.

The 30-year-old, who became the first Italian to win a grand-slam singles title when she captured the French Open in June, lost 7-6 6-4 to former world number one Venus Williams.

But the Italian, whose style and variety has been a contrast to the sheer power of many of the top players in New York, said winning in Paris had actually increased her desire to experience more great moments.

"I'm positive," Schiavone told reporters. "I don't finish my career here so I want to play Australian Open and again French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open, so I will have other opportunity to do some more big results."

Williams squeezed through the quarter-final matchup to make it eight wins out of eight against the Italian, but Schiavone said she believes she can win matches of this importance.

"I go out from this tournament and say, I have the chance again to win," the Italian said.

"I think to win a big grand slam like the French Open is something that put a really good step inside of me that I couldn't have if I couldn't win that match."

Schiavone said her only regret was that she made mistakes on big points against Williams rather than forcing the American to hit winners.

"There is a lot of disappointment because I had the chance and the quality to beat her, because she doesn't like to play with me," said Schiavone. "This time is for her, but I will find the way to beat her."