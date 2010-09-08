Boxing workout for Wozniacki fits tennis like a glove

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boxing is one of top seed Caroline Wozniacki's off-court interests and the 20-year-old Dane has exhibited a fighting spirit during her charge through the draw at the U.S. Open.

Wozniacki had to fight through near gale-force wins and a determined effort from Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia on Wednesday to advance to Friday's semi-finals.

"Boxing, it's just a different way for me to work out," she told reporters after her 6-2 7-5 quarter-final victory.

"It's fun, it's interesting, and it's great because I have this great coach who knows how to get me in good shape and what I need for my tennis, as well."

Wozniacki, a surprise runner-up at last year's U.S. Open, engages opponents in a war of attrition, matching her groundstroke consistency against theirs and counterpunching to great effect.

Conditioning is a key to her success.

"I wanted to try something different, something that was not the usual things. I just love the training. It's great.