Qureshi uses U.S. Open platform to call for understanding

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi used the platform of the U.S. Open to deliver a message of peace on the eve of the ninth anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York and Washington.

Qureshi lost in Friday's men's doubles final alongside India's Rohan Bopanna, the other half of a unique partnership nicknamed the "Indo-Pak Express."

In his on-court after-match speech, Qureshi said: "I feel there's a very wrong perception of Pakistan as a terrorist country.

"We are a very peace-loving country and we want peace as much as you."

Peace has very much been the message of Bopanna and Qureshi since their doubles partnership began with them sporting "Stop War, Start Tennis" sweatshirts in a bid to improve relations between their two countries.

Qureshi delved further into the message he was trying to get across at Arthur Ashe Stadium after the 7-6 7-6 defeat to Americans Bob and Mike Bryan.

"Since September 11, every time I come to the States or Western countries, I feel people have the wrong impression about Pakistan as a terrorist nation," he said.