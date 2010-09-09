Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:17 EST
Weary Wawrinka pleased with progress at U.S. Open

Thu Sep 9, 2010 10:37pm EDT
 
By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A weary Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland was disappointed to fall short of his first grand slam semi-final appearance on Thursday but took comfort by his string of success at the U.S. Open.

Wawrinka, who had logged the most court time of any of the quarter-finalists after taking 12 hours 27 minutes to get through his first four matches, fell 3-6 7-6 3-6 6-3 6-3 to 12th-seeded Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

The hard-hitting Swiss said he had learned a lot on court at the U.S. Open.

"Just after the match it's always difficult," he said. "But I think today Mikhail was playing very good. I tried my best. I tried to fight on all the match, but was too much."

The 25th seed reached his first grand slam quarter-final with a four-hour 38-minute, five-set victory over 20th-seeded American Sam Querrey after eliminating fourth seed Andy Murray in four sets that took nearly four hours of work.

"I think I give everything today, and I try, I try, for sure," the 25-year-old said. "I made some big mistakes, but after four hours you're really tired. I was tired."

After losing in the first round of the U.S. Open last year, Wawrinka said he would take a lot from his rousing run.

"If I go back, I'm very pleased with the tournament," he said after bowing out in another four-hour struggle. "I know especially against Andy Murray was I think my best match, and I was playing really, really strong," he said about the 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-3 win against the fourth-seeded Briton.   Continued...
 
<p>Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland reaches for a return during a U.S. Open tennis match against Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in New York, September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>