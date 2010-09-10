A bad day at the office costly for Wozniacki

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki chalked up her U.S. Open semi-finals loss Friday to Russia's Vera Zvonareva as a bad day at the office -- one that may have cost her the number one ranking and a million-dollar bonus.

The 20-year-old Dane, who had breezed through five straight-set wins while dropping just 17 games, fell 6-4 6-3 in 85 minutes on a windy Arthur Ashe Stadium center court.

"She played a really good game, definitely," Wozniacki said after her 13-match winning streak was halted. "She was not missing a lot. She was going for her shots.

"Most things were going in. I had chances, and I don't know, I made some mistakes today that I usually don't do.

"Yeah, it was a tough day for me in the office."

Wozniacki was working on a second successive trip to the Open finals after finishing runner-up in 2009 to Belgian Kim Clijsters.

A triumph at Flushing Meadows this year would have given her a first grand slam title, the world number one ranking and a $1 million bonus for winning the U.S. Open series with her wins in Montreal and New Haven leading up to the grand slam.