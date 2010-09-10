Former construction worker cooks up top tennis players

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former construction worker is helping some of the world's best tennis players, including world number two Caroline Wozniacki, with an innovative "a la carte" coaching program.

Sven Groeneveld, who quit his studies at the University of Kansas to work on a building site, has gone on to become one of the world's best-known coaches, working with the likes of 1991 Wimbledon winner Michael Stich and former U.S. Open finalist Greg Rusedski.

But for the last four years, the Dutchman has been heading up the Adidas player development program.

The idea was set up, as Groeneveld says, to give players sponsored by the brand "additional advice, coaching and motivation."

"We're not a McDonald's drive-through, more like a Michelin-starred restaurant," explained the Dutchman at Flushing Meadows. "It's like picking off an a la carte menu."

The scheme is a free, voluntary service offered to the entire stable of Adidas players, who can use it as much or as little as they want.

Groeneveld and his team have previously helped Ana Ivanovic to the world number one spot as well as turning Spain's Fernando Verdasco into a genuine contender in the majors.