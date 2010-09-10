Clijsters overcomes Williams to reach final

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Kim Clijsters raised her game with her back to the wall and took advantage of a tiebreaker meltdown by Venus Williams to score a 4-6 7-6 6-4 victory Friday and reach the U.S. Open final.

Clijsters, who also won the 2005 U.S. Open on her favorite grand slam surface, booked a Saturday night date against seventh-seeded Russian Vera Zvonareva by registering her 20th successive match victory at Flushing Meadows.

Zvonareva, runner-up this season at Wimbledon, reached her second successive grand slam final by ousting top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4 6-3.

Williams overwhelmed Clijsters in the opening set, using a dominant serve and her vaunted volleying skill to take charge. The 30-year-old American, like Clijsters a two-time U.S. Open champion, lost only five points on serve in the set.

The second-seeded Belgian battled back, raising her effort and scurrying across the baseline to reach the American's hard-hit groundstrokes and unleash winners.

"I just tried to make the points and whenever I felt I had the opportunity to step up and accelerate a little bit, I tried to keep the pressure on her," Clijsters, 27, said.

Clijsters and the third-seeded Williams exchanged breaks early in the second set before the Belgian broke in the sixth game to lead 4-2.