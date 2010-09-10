Clijsters comeback brings her back to another Open final

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - After making a dream comeback at last year's U.S. Open, Kim Clijsters will be coming back to the women's final after overtaking Venus Williams in Friday's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows.

The 27-year-old Clijsters struck a blow for working mothers everywhere when she returned to tennis after more than two years off to start a family, and in her third tournament back claimed the U.S. Open championship.

With seventh-seeded Russian Vera Zvonareva the last woman standing in her way of a successful defense, the second-seeded Belgian said the whole adventure still amazed her.

"This is what you try to achieve," she conceded. "But I never expected that I would come back in this position."

Last year her infant daughter Jada cavorted on center court around the silver trophy. Jada might get another late-night play date following Saturday night's women's final.

"It wasn't always that easy but I'm glad I stuck through it and I can live these kind of moments," Clijsters said after her 4-6 7-6 6-4 comeback win over big-hitting Williams.

The victory over the third-seeded American extended Clijsters's U.S. Open winning streak to 20 consecutive matches dating back to her title run in 2005.