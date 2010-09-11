Clijsters wins first set of U.S. Open final v Zvonareva

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Belgium's Kim Clijsters won the opening set of the women's singles final against Russia's Vera Zvonareva at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Clijsters, who won the U.S. Open title in 2005 and again last year, took the set 6-2 in 27 minutes after twice breaking Zvonareva's serve.

The Russian, appearing in her first final at Flushing Meadows, gifted Clijster a break in the sixth game with a double fault and three unforced errors.

Then Clijsters wrapped up the set with a service break when Zvonareva slapped a backhand into the net.