Djokovic hits and hopes to beat Federer

By Matt Majendie

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An emotional and exhausted Novak Djokovic said he had closed his eyes and hoped for the best before rescuing two match points in his epic U.S. Open semi-final win over Roger Federer on Saturday.

The Serbian number three seed looked set to be on the receiving end of a fourth consecutive U.S. Open defeat at the hands of the most successful player in grand slam history.

He turned around the match in dramatic fashion, however, for a 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 7-5 victory to set up a showdown with world number one Rafa Nadal at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

"I kind of closed my eyes on the forehands in the match points and just went for the shots and I got lucky," the 23-year-old told reporters.

Djokovic went through a rollercoaster of emotions against Federer in front of a frenzied crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After the 16-times grand slam went 6-5 up in the third set, Djokovic hit himself on the head three times with his racket and, after saving the two match points, bashed it against his chest in celebration.

He also appeared to momentarily lose his temper with the crowd when he conceded the third set following a poor service game.