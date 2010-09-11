Penpix of U.S. Open men's finalists

Nadal only needs to win the U.S. Open to complete his collection of grand slam titles. Only six men have achieved the feat and if the Spaniard joins them, he will be the second youngest. The U.S. Open has proven the most difficult for the current world number one to win because of the wear and tear the Flushing Meadows hardcourts has had on his body. But the lefthander has quickly learnt from his past mistakes and came into this year's championship in the best shape of his life and with a new and improved serve. His performances have been nothing short of breathtaking. He has reached the final for the first time without losing a single set and dropped just two games on serve.