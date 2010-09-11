Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:15 EST
Factbox: U.S. Open champion Kim Clijsters

Sat Sep 11, 2010 10:45pm EDT
 
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on Belgian Kim Clijsters, who successfully defended her U.S. Open title with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Russia's Vera Zvonareva on Saturday.

MAKING HER NAME

* Born on June 8, 1983 in Bilzen, Belgium, Clijsters is the daughter of Belgian international footballer Leo Clijsters and national gymnastics champion Els Vandecaetsbeek.

* Made her senior tournament debut on ITF circuit in Belgium in 1997, losing in the quarter-finals.

* Quickly established her rivalry with compatriot Justine Henin in ITF circuit events in Belgium during 1998.

GRAND SLAM TITLES

* Claimed the women's doubles title at Roland Garros with Japanese partner Ai Sugiyama in 2003, and teams up with Sugiyama again to capture the women's doubles title at Wimbledon.

* Became the first Belgian to be ranked world number one in 2003 after triumphing in Los Angeles.

* Suffered for two years with injuries, but won the U.S. Open in 2005, seeing off France's Mary Pierce 6-3 6-1.   Continued...
 