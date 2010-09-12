Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 9:14 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Rain delays start of U.S. Open men's singles final

Sun Sep 12, 2010 5:53pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rain delayed the start of Sunday's U.S. Open men's singles final between Spain's Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

The match was due to begin at 4:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) but was put on hold because of an afternoon downpour at Flushing Meadows.

Tournament officials said they had been advised by meteorologists that the showers would pass but it would take about an hour to dry the court before play could commence.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
 
<p>Stadium personnel wait in a tunnel at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during a rain delay at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>