Rain delays start of U.S. Open men's singles final

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rain delayed the start of Sunday's U.S. Open men's singles final between Spain's Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

The match was due to begin at 4:45 p.m. (2045 GMT) but was put on hold because of an afternoon downpour at Flushing Meadows.

Tournament officials said they had been advised by meteorologists that the showers would pass but it would take about an hour to dry the court before play could commence.