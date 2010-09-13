Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 4:44 EST
U.S. Open final resumes after rain delay

Mon Sep 13, 2010 8:03pm EDT
 
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Play resumed in Monday's U.S. Open men's singles final between Spain's Rafa Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic after rain suspended the match for nearly two hours.

Nadal was leading 6-4 4-4 when a thunderstorm forced the match to be halted.

Nadal and Djokovic retreated to the players' lounge before the weather finally cleared and the court was dried allowing them to recommence the match.

The match was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed by a day because of rain on the weekend.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
 
 
<p>Fans walk through Arthur Ashe Stadium during a rain delay in the men's final between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>