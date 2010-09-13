U.S. Open final resumes after rain delay

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Play resumed in Monday's U.S. Open men's singles final between Spain's Rafa Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic after rain suspended the match for nearly two hours.

Nadal was leading 6-4 4-4 when a thunderstorm forced the match to be halted.

Nadal and Djokovic retreated to the players' lounge before the weather finally cleared and the court was dried allowing them to recommence the match.

The match was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed by a day because of rain on the weekend.