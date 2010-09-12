Wet weather rains on Nadal's parade at U.S. Open

By Julian Linden

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will have to wait at least one more day for a chance to complete his collection of grand slam titles after persistent rain washed out Sunday's U.S. Open men's final against Novak Djokovic.

For the third year in a row, the championship decider was postponed until Monday after foul weather ruined any chance of the match proceeding as scheduled.

Rain began falling less than two hours before the match was due to begin, forcing a halt to the women's doubles final that was nearing completion in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

About three and a half hours later, with no end in sight to the downpour, tournament officials decided to abandon play and reschedule the men's final at 4 p.m. on Monday.

"Due to the continued uncertainty of the weather forecast for the remainder of the evening, and with the desire to be fair to the players and to our fans, the U.S. Open men's single championship will be postponed until Monday," tournament organizers said in a statement.

More than 20,000 people who had tickets for the match were forced to make a retreat while the delay stalled Nadal's bid to capture the one grand slam title that has eluded him.

The Spaniard has already won the other three major titles during his career and a victory in New York would see him become just the seventh man to win all four grand slams.