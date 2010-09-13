Nadal leads U.S. Open final two sets to one

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal won the third set of Monday's U.S. Open final 6-4 to take a two sets to one lead.

Third set

The crowd, fueled by refreshments during the long delay, grew more raucous as the third set got underway with fans imploring their player before every serve.

Nadal responded in the third game, hitting a sizzling backhand crosscourt winner and taking advantage of three loose Djokovic groundstrokes to break for a 2-1 lead.

The Spaniard turned up the pressure and threatened again in the fifth game but Djokovic saved three break points to hold. The Serb saved five more in the seventh game before holding for 3-4.

Nadal finished with a flourish by bracketing an ace with two service winners to close out the third set and move within a set of claiming the crown.

- - -

Second set