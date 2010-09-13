King and Shvedova win U.S. Open women's doubles title

By Larry Fine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Vania King and Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan won their second straight grand slam when they captured the U.S. Open women's doubles title in 20 minutes on Monday after rain interrupted their match the previous day.

The sixth-seeded duo, who won this year's Wimbledon title in their debut as a team, resumed play on Monday three points from defeat but stormed back to beat American Liezel Huber and Nadia Petrova of Russia 2-6 6-4 7-6.

"I don't feel like we've won because today was such a short day," Shvedova said about finishing the match a day later on Arthur Ashe Stadium center court.

King and Shvedova trailed the second seeds 4-5, 0-15 in the decisive third set when play was halted Sunday due to rain.

But King, serving the 10th game, saved match point with a forehand winner down the line and held serve to send the match to a tiebreaker.

The second of two lob winners by Shvedova landed just out of reach of a scrambling Petrova to clinch the tiebreaker 7-4 and give the winners their second grand slam title in only their second attempt.

"Usually great pairs pair together for a long time to know each other, and they really get a feel for each other and become a true team," said King.