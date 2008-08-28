Angola elections bring change to farm sector

By Henrique Almeida

VALE DO CAVACO, Angola (Reuters) - For the past 30 years, Jose Vilomba, 47, has walked barefoot on one of Africa's most fertile valleys using his hands and a shovel to plant vegetables to feed his family.

"I've been doing this for years," said Vilomba. "It's what I do for a living."

But if post-civil war elections in Angola end well, the state-owned land Vilomba is working on could soon be sold to major food producers and the expiration date on his small harvest could equally apply to his own way of life.

U.S.-based Dole Food Co, the world's largest fresh fruit and vegetable producer, and Chiquita Brands International, owner of the namesake banana label, are in talks with local authorities to help recover this valley's once prosperous banana industry.

Brazilian building giant Odebrecht recently announced plans to invest in Angola's sugar and ethanol sector and other foreign companies are expected to invest millions of dollars in the war-shattered coffee, sugar, cassava and palm oil industries.

"All I can say is that there is massive foreign interest. Many European, U.S. and Asian companies have knocked on my door to say they want to invest in our land," Abrantes Carlos, director for rural development in Benguela province, told Reuters.