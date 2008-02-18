Milicic still hopes to be part of 2003 class reunion

By Steve Keating

DETROIT (Reuters) - The NBA All-Star weekend has taken on the look of a class reunion in recent years with the top picks of the 2003 draft hogging centre stage.

Number one selection LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, his Olympic and world championship team mates, number three Carmelo Anthony of the Denver Nuggets, number four Chris Bosh of the Toronto Raptors and number five Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat were all in New Orleans for the latest spectacular.

They compared sparkling statistics and dazzling dunks and perhaps reminisced about what is generally rated as one of the greatest draft classes of all time.

But there was no sign of the number two pick that year -- Darko Milicic, considered the biggest ever bust in NBA drafts.

Chosen by Detroit, the seven-foot Serb was tabbed as the player of the future by the Pistons.

But while the others have been piling up valuable experience, MVP and All-Star honors, Milicic has spent much of his NBA career collecting dust.

He has yet to make an All-Star appearance and has already had stints with three different teams.