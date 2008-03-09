Home
In Myanmar, dissidents beat junta gags with gags

Sun Mar 9, 2008 11:10pm EDT
 
By Ed Cropley

SAGAING, Myanmar (Reuters) - There is an old joke in Myanmar about the man with chronic toothache who travels to neighboring Thailand to see a dentist.

Bemused, the Thai dentist asks him: "But surely you have dentists in Myanmar?"

"Of course," the man replies. "We have some of the best dentists in the world. It's just that in our country nobody can open their mouth."

With scores, possibly hundreds, of Buddhist monks and leading dissidents still behind bars six months after last year's democracy protests, the joke is truer than it has been at almost any time in 46 years of unbroken army rule in the former Burma.

But despite the threat from one of the world's most repressive regimes and its virtually all-seeing network of spies and informants, dissent and criticism -- albeit heavily couched in innuendo and allegory -- bubble away.

A case in point is the Most Venerable Ashin Nyanissara, the 71-year-old head of the International Buddhist Academy in Sagaing, a sleepy town but major centre of religious scholarship 20 km (12 miles) west of Mandalay, Myanmar's second city.

Although he took no part in September's marches, the abbot's teachings are now hot property on the underground DVD scene -- alongside, in a bizarre quirk of fate, the latest Rambo movie featuring an ageing Sylvester Stallone taking on the Burmese army.

<p>Par Par Lay, leader of Myanmar's famed "Moustache Brothers" comedy troupe and a former political prisoner, performs in Mandalay in this February 22, 2008 file photo. The trio, two of whom spent six years in a hard labour camp for cracking political jokes, are rare examples of open dissent against the former Burma's ruling military junta, although they are only allowed to perform inside their house and to foreigners. REUTERS/Ed Cropley/Files</p>