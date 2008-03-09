In Myanmar, dissidents beat junta gags with gags

By Ed Cropley

SAGAING, Myanmar (Reuters) - There is an old joke in Myanmar about the man with chronic toothache who travels to neighboring Thailand to see a dentist.

Bemused, the Thai dentist asks him: "But surely you have dentists in Myanmar?"

"Of course," the man replies. "We have some of the best dentists in the world. It's just that in our country nobody can open their mouth."

With scores, possibly hundreds, of Buddhist monks and leading dissidents still behind bars six months after last year's democracy protests, the joke is truer than it has been at almost any time in 46 years of unbroken army rule in the former Burma.

But despite the threat from one of the world's most repressive regimes and its virtually all-seeing network of spies and informants, dissent and criticism -- albeit heavily couched in innuendo and allegory -- bubble away.

A case in point is the Most Venerable Ashin Nyanissara, the 71-year-old head of the International Buddhist Academy in Sagaing, a sleepy town but major centre of religious scholarship 20 km (12 miles) west of Mandalay, Myanmar's second city.