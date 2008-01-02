Thailand mourns death of king's sister

By Nopporn Wong-Anan

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's Princess Galyani Vadhana, elder sister of revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, has died six months after entering hospital with cancer, the palace said on Wednesday.

The king declared a 100-day mourning period for palace officials and funerary rites began at Bangkok's glittering Grand Palace.

Thousands of black-clad Thais queued up to pay their last respects at one of the palace's halls. A government spokesman said a 39-member panel chaired by Prime Minister Surayud Chulanont would decide when the cremation would take place.

The government ordered all state buildings to fly the national flag at half-mast for 15 days and government officials and state firm employees to wear black or white for 15 days to mark her "great contribution to the Thai people."

The government also asked Thais, many of them still in festive New Year mood, to refrain from staging entertainment events or celebrations.

"It is a great loss for the people so we would like to ask everybody to mourn her departure by cancelling or postponing their fun," minister Dhipawadee Meksawan told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Politicians bargaining for cabinet seats in a coalition government being formed after the December 23 general election also refrained from making political comments on Wednesday out of respect for the princess.