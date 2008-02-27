Home
News
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

In Thailand, all that glitters is probably not gold

Wed Feb 27, 2008 7:52pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

By Ploy Chitsomboon and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's sluggish economy and record gold prices have prompted many elderly Thais to cash in family heirlooms as they struggle to make ends meet.

"This is family jewellery," said Thai-Chinese grandmother Pannee Sae Kaow, standing outside a gold shop in Bangkok's Chinatown clutching a tarnished gold necklace given to her years ago by her mother.

"The economy has left me no choice but to sell it," the 78-year-old said forlornly. "Everything is more expensive and it's tougher to live in a time like this. We're not rich people."

Like many of Thailand's 65 million people, Pannee, who makes just 6,000 baht ($185) a month from a small dumpling stall, is not alone in battling soaring inflation stemming from high oil prices and an economy laboring after two years of political strife, including a 2006 coup.

"I have to work so hard to keep paying my bills," said Jureerat Pongkum, who works part time at a Bangkok coffee shop.

"Prices keep going up but the quantity of food or things you get is still the same. Our pay is still the same," the 24-year-old said as she wiped down a counter top.

"This is my first job after college but it's not going to be enough. I'm looking for more part-time work," she said.

"What can you do? You have to eat and live your life."   Continued...
 
<p>A shopkeeper poses with gold bars before putting them out for sale in Bangkok's Chinatown February 4, 2008. Thailand's sluggish economy and record gold prices have prompted many elderly Thais to cash in family heirlooms as they struggle to make ends meet. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files</p>