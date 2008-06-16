Sridhar chasing elusive Indian individual gold

By Sanjay Rajan

MUMBAI, India (Reuters) - India's top badminton player Anup Sridhar is ranked only world number 32 but knows that if he can reproduce his form of last season he could grab India's first individual Olympic gold medal in Beijing since the country officially entered the Games in 1928.

The 25-year-old had a breakthrough 2007, reaching the last eight of the world championships in Kuala Lumpur and the semi-finals of the Asian championships and the German Open.

Sridhar, who hit a career-high ranking of 24 in March, gave world champion Lin Dan a big scare in Kuala Lumpur where he led 20-19 in their quarter-final before losing 22-20 21-9.

Earlier in the tournament, Sridhar had beaten Indonesia's Olympic gold medalist Taufik Hidayat and former All England champion Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia.

"At the worlds I had to win three rounds to get there (to the quarter-finals) and two of them were really big matches. The same thing at the Olympics would mean reaching the semi-finals because almost everyone will have a bye in the first round," Sridhar told Reuters.

"It does mean that I have a good chance but I need to produce the same kind of form that I showed at the worlds. I am working towards that," said Sridhar, who has recruited personal coach Tom John in the lead-up to August's Olympics.

No Indian shuttler has made it past the second round at the Olympics since the discipline debuted as a full medal sport in 1992 in Barcelona, but Sridhar's form has raised hopes in the country's badminton fraternity.