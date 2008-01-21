Laxman returns to haunt Australia

By Sanjay Rajan

MUMBAI, India (Reuters) - Like a recurring bad dream, Vangipurappu Laxman has come back to haunt the all-conquering Australia cricket side.

The wristy Hyderabad batsman stroked a crucial second-innings 79 to set up India for their 72-run victory in the third test in Perth and deny the Australians a world-record 17th consecutive win.

India were also the last team to defeat Australia at home, winning in Adelaide in December, 2003, when Laxman (148) shared a 303-run stand with Rahul Dravid (233).

It was also Laxman who famously helped to end Steve Waugh's hopes of a 17th successive victory at Eden Gardens in Calcutta in 1999 with 281 after India had been asked to follow on.

Laxman, 33, put on 75 for the seventh wicket with Mahendra Dhoni to help India recover on the third day at Perth after the top order had collapsed to 160 for six.

He then shepherded the tail for 59 crucial runs to take the total to 294 as the tourists built on a first-innings lead of 118 to set Australia a near-impossible target of 413.

"Whenever the team is under pressure I think it gets the best out of me," he told reporters. "When I do well and help the team out in these situations it gives me a lot of satisfaction."