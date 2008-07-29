Indian boxers ready to punch above their weight

By Sanjay Rajan

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Eight years after agonizingly missing out on their first Olympic boxing medal, Indian boxers will enter the ring in Beijing buoyed by their impressive showing in the build-up to the Games which start next week.

Medal-starved India will send its largest-ever boxing team to the Olympics after five made the grade with Vijender (one name) and Akhil Kumar having defeated Olympic medalists this year.

Middleweight Vijender beat the man voted the best boxer from the 2004 Athens Games in a competition in Taiwan in May while bantamweight Kumar defeated Thailand's Athens silver medalist Worapoj Petchkoom to win a qualifying tournament in February.

Vijender upset Bakhtiyar Artayev on points in the 75-kg class quarter-finals of the AIBA President's Cup and the Kazakh, welterweight champion in Athens, will again feature in China.

National coach Gurbux Singh Sandhu sees his squad brimming with confidence with their achievements being recognized by more fancied foreign teams.

"Their victories over Olympic medalists have made the international boxing fraternity sit up and take notice," he told Reuters. "We are considered worthy opponents now."

POOR RECORD