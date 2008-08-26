High road accident toll a drain on Indian economy

By Rina Chandran

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The twisted metal of smashed up cars lining highways is a grim testament to India's road toll, one of the worst in the world with around 100,000 people killed in traffic accidents last year alone.

As incomes rise and the economy rapidly expands, new cars and trucks pour onto Indian roads at an ever increasing pace, squeezing into narrow, congested streets that were never designed for such a massive flow of traffic.

Creaking infrastructure, poorly trained drivers and cars that lack basic safety features due to a preference for cheap, fuel efficient vehicles by Indian motorists are causing an already horrendous road toll to balloon.

And the toll is not just human. The World Bank estimates that every year road accidents cost India about 3 percent of its gross domestic product which was more than $1 trillion in 2007.

"We're talking about a very serious issue here that also has huge economic implications," said Rajesh Rohatgi, a transport specialist at the World Bank in New Delhi.

Road accidents could become the No. 3 public health issue in India by 2020, overtaking such deadly diseases as tuberculosis and AIDS, the World Bank predicts.

In India, where roads carry almost 90 percent of all passenger traffic and 65 percent of its freight, the mortality rate per 10,000 vehicles is 14 compared with less than two for developed countries, the World Bank estimates.