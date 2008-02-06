Kosovo's countdown plays out to Beethoven

By Fatos Bytyci

PRISTINA, Serbia (Reuters) - The Kosovo Philharmonic is rehearsing for the biggest performance in its short history, Beethoven's Ode to Joy.

Only the concert date has yet to be set.

"We have signs it will happen in days," said orchestra director Baki Jashari. "We'll be ready on the 15th."

Guessing the date when Kosovo Albanians declare independence from Serbia is the biggest game in town right now.

Hotels are full of foreign journalists and television crews, while the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has told staff to steer clear of "happy shooting" on the big day, whenever it is.

"I'm so excited to be alive right now, that I can play on the big day," said Jashari. "We will certainly play the European anthem (Ode to Joy) on independence day."

The windows of the rehearsal hall were open and people in the streets stopped to listen. They have yet to hear Kosovo's own national anthem.