Kenya heads for one of Africa's closest votes

By Andrew Cawthorne

MANDERA, Kenya (Reuters) - Election time, and a bus ambles across the sand, dodging potholes and rattling plastic milk-containers on its roof as it slowly comes into view. The capital letters on its side spell out a single name: Lampard.

Neither of the two main candidates in Kenya's December 27 election can match the exposure here of soccer stars like Frank Lampard, the English player whose gaudy image is sprayed on the bus.

Opinion polls show just three or four percentage points separate Mwai Kibaki, the president seeking re-election, and opposition front-runner Raila Odinga: Kenya faces one of the closest votes seen in a major African democracy in recent times.

Yet in the sparse villages of this largely nomadic and Muslim people, political parties are often upstaged by signs and T-shirts for English soccer teams including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

This is not just because politics seem distant in this forgotten region of the east African nation, where people here are so cut off they ask visitors: "How's Kenya?"

With only 14 million of Kenya's population of 36 million eligible to vote, it also reflects how both candidates belong to a class many feel offers little hope of real change for the poor. And policy has taken a back seat to tribalism and power-play in the campaign.

The women queuing under thorn-trees at a charity feeding- centre -- the bright colors of their hijabs and gowns sharpened in the mid-morning sun -- are bemused at talk of politics. How to fill mouths is their overriding concern.